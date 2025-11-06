Honey Rose's Rachel gets release date

Honey Rose's new film Rachel will hit screens on December 6, almost eleven months after its originally scheduled release date, January 10. The latest update was made on Thursday with a poster featuring Honey, Appan-fame Radhika Radhakrishnan, Baburaj, Chandu Salimkumar, Jaffer Idukki, Vineeth Thattil, and Roshan Basheer.
Rachel marks the directorial debut of Anandhini Bala and is jointly scripted by filmmaker Abrid Shine and poet Rahul Manappatt, based on a story by the latter. In addition to co-writing the screenplay, Abrid is also presenting the film. It is produced by Manju Badusha, Shahul Hameed, and Rajan Chirayil.
The cast also includes Kalabhavan Shajon, Vanditha Manoharan, Pauly Valsan, Vineeth Thattil, Dinesh Prabhakar, Joji, and Baiju Ezhupunna. Its technical team includes music composer Ishaan Chhabra, cinematographer Swaroop Philip, and editor Manoj.
Honey was last seen in Shankar Ramakrishnan's Rani: The Real Story (2023), which also starred Urvashi and Bhavana. In the same year, Honey also played a prominent role in Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.