The technical crew of Kamal Haasan’s KH 237 announced

Meanwhile, team KH 237 has also brought on board editor Shemeer KM and cinematographer Sunil KS. Sunil is the man behind the camera for Prithviraj’s The Goat Life. Vinesh Banglan is the production designer of the film, while Tuney John is the publicity designer. More details about the film's cast are yet to be announced. While speculations were rife that Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to play a key role in the film, the makers are yet to confirm the same.