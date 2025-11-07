The technical crew of Kamal Haasan’s KH 237 announced

On Friday, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the makers of the actor’s KH 237 announced the film’s technical crew. Jakes Bejoy is set to compose music for the film, marking his first work for a Kamal Haasan starrer. It is to be noted that his onboarding comes after the release of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the music and score of which received acclaim.
Meanwhile, team KH 237 has also brought on board editor Shemeer KM and cinematographer Sunil KS. Sunil is the man behind the camera for Prithviraj’s The Goat Life. Vinesh Banglan is the production designer of the film, while Tuney John is the publicity designer. More details about the film's cast are yet to be announced. While speculations were rife that Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to play a key role in the film, the makers are yet to confirm the same.
Previously, Malayalam screenwriter Syam Pushkaran joined the team of KH 237, which is helmed by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv. Known for their high-octane action sequences, the twin brothers Anbariv were announced to make their directorial debut starring Kamal Haasan early last year. The stunt brothers have worked with the actors Vikram and Thug Life and were praised for the action set pieces in the films.
Kamal Haasan, who was recently elected as one of the six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, had a lone release this year with Thug Life. At the same time, the future of the third instalment of the Indian franchise hangs in the balance owing to the negative reviews garnered by Indian 2, which was released in 2024. His Nayakan has been re-released in theatres this week to celebrate the actor’s 70th birthday.