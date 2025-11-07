Prithviraj Sukumaran looks menacing as Kumbha in the first-look poster of SSMB29

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the antagonist in SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29. On Friday afternoon, SS Rajamouli shared the much-anticipated first look poster of Prithviraj, who plays Kumbha in the film.
The poster features Prithviraj dressed in a dark suit, seated in a futuristic metallic wheelchair with multiple robotic arms, lending the perfect super-villain vibe to the imagery. Taking to his X page, SS Rajamouli penned about Prithviraj, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally.”
SSMB29 marks the first collaboration of Rajamouli with Prithviraj Sukumaran, as with Mahesh Babu. Additionally, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead cast, marking her Telugu debut.
The makers of SSMB29 are planning a grand event for their film on Saturday, November 15, where they are reportedly planning to showcase a 3-minute glimpse of the film, giving a look into its vast, ambitious scale. MM Keeravani is the music composer for the film. In the coming few days, the makers have also promises more details and announcements about the project that is tentatively scheduled for March 2027 release.