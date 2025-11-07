Prithviraj Sukumaran looks menacing as Kumbha in the first-look poster of SSMB29

The poster features Prithviraj dressed in a dark suit, seated in a futuristic metallic wheelchair with multiple robotic arms, lending the perfect super-villain vibe to the imagery. Taking to his X page, SS Rajamouli penned about Prithviraj, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally.”