SS Rajamouli shares more details about SSMB29 launch event and Prithviraj’s first look

The makers of SSMB29, the highly-ancitipated Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film, are planning a grand event for their film on November 15. We had earlier reported about the team planning to screen a 3-minute glimpse of their film. On Friday morning, SS Rajamouli shed more light on their ambitious plans for the event in a social media post.
Taking to his X page, Rajamouli wrote, “Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there’s a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we’re trying something far beyond what we’ve done before. Can’t wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th.”
Rajamouli also informed that the coming few days will have more updates about the film, leading upto the grand event, and that the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran will be unveiled on Friday as well. Prithviraj has been reportedly signed to play the antagonist. Additionally, SSMB9 also stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, marking her Telugu debut.
Two days ago, Priyanka Chopra had shared a video on her Instagram page, capturing Hyderabad streets, announcing her visit to the city for the film shoot, to which Mahesh Babu had responded, "Welcome back Desi Girl... You'll remember this trip."
SSMB29's technical crew includes some of the industry's finest talents as Oscar winner MM Keeravani returns as composer, whilst Vijayendra Prasad provides the screenplay. The film has been tentatively scheduled for a March 2027 release.