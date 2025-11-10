Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies wraps up filming

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, the upcoming wrestling-based Malayalam film directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, has completed its principal photography on Saturday. Set against the backdrop of Fort Kochi’s underground wrestling culture, it stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair, and Pooja Mohandas in lead roles.
Billed as a wrestling action comedy, Chatha Pacha explores the intersecting lives of characters drawn into a gritty, flamboyant world inspired by WWE-style wrestling clubs. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sanoop Thykoodam, who earlier penned Chunkzz, Vikruthi, and Sumesh & Ramesh.
Chatha Pacha marks the Malayalam debut of composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are composing the songs, with the background score by Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Mujeeb Majeed. The technical crew of the film further includes Anend C Chandran as director of photography, with additional cinematography by Jomon T John and Sudeep Elamon. Praveen Prabhakar handles editing, while Kalai Kingson, noted for his work in Marco, serves as the action choreographer.
Chatha Pacha is backed by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath under the Reel World Entertainment banner, with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films distributing the film in Kerala. Dharma Productions will handle the North Indian release, Mythri Movie Makers will release it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and PVR Inox Pictures is overseeing distribution in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Plot Pictures will manage the international release. It is slated for a multilingual theatrical release in January 2026.
Reportedly, veteran actor Mammootty is said to appear in an important cameo role in Chatha Pacha. The veteran actor was also seen in photos and videos from the upcoming film's set, where the team reportedly celebrated his seventh Best Actor win at the recently announced Kerala State Film Awards. Notably, George Sebastian and Sunil Singh of Mammootty Kampany serve as executive and line producers, respectively.