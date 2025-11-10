Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam, sequel to Bharathanatyam, goes on floors

A recently released motion poster of Mohiniyattam hints at a tonal shift, featuring Saiju’s character Sasidharan Nair instructing his family to cover up a crime, suggesting that the second instalment will venture into darker territory than its predecessor. Speaking earlier about the sequel, Krishnadas said to us that the story will continue from where Bharathanatyam ended, with the principal cast reprising their roles alongside several new additions. “This time, we’re aiming for a much more eventful film to offer a proper theatrical experience,” he noted.