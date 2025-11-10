Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam, sequel to Bharathanatyam, goes on floors

The makers of the Saiju Kurup-starrer Mohiniyattam, the sequel to the 2024 family comedy Bharathanatyam, announced on Sunday that filming has commenced. The upcoming project was formally launched on Friday with a pooja ceremony. Writer-director Krishnadas Murali, who helmed the original film, returns to direct the sequel, co-writing it with debutant Vishnu R Pradeep.
A recently released motion poster of Mohiniyattam hints at a tonal shift, featuring Saiju’s character Sasidharan Nair instructing his family to cover up a crime, suggesting that the second instalment will venture into darker territory than its predecessor. Speaking earlier about the sequel, Krishnadas said to us that the story will continue from where Bharathanatyam ended, with the principal cast reprising their roles alongside several new additions. “This time, we’re aiming for a much more eventful film to offer a proper theatrical experience,” he noted.
Just like Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattam is also produced by Lini Mariam David of Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Anupama B Nambiar of Saiju Kurup Entertainments. The first instalment marked the maiden production venture of Saiju’s namesake banner.
Bharathanatyam depicted a traditional middle-class family whose carefully crafted image begins to crumble under the weight of hidden secrets. The film, which also starred Saikumar, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Jinil Rex, and Jivin Rex, received favourable reviews on release and gained wider recognition after its digital premiere.