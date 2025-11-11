Major Ravi announces Pahalgam Op Sindoor

While the production house has yet to confirm casting details, industry sources suggest that veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal is expected to headline the film. If confirmed, Pahalgam Op Sindoor will mark the sixth collaboration between Major Ravi and Mohanlal, following their army-based films Keerthichakra, Kurukshetra, Kandahar and 1971: Beyond Borders, as well as the action thriller Karma Yodha. Their first collaboration, Keerthichakra, earned Major Ravi, a retired Indian Army officer and former NSG commando, the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay.