Major Ravi announces Pahalgam Op Sindoor

Filmmaker Major Ravi has officially announced his next project, titled Pahalgam Op Sindoor, inspired by this year’s Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indian military response. The announcement was made via social media following a traditional pooja ceremony for the film’s script, held at the Mookambika Temple. The project is being produced by Presidential Movies International Pvt Ltd.
While the production house has yet to confirm casting details, industry sources suggest that veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal is expected to headline the film. If confirmed, Pahalgam Op Sindoor will mark the sixth collaboration between Major Ravi and Mohanlal, following their army-based films Keerthichakra, Kurukshetra, Kandahar and 1971: Beyond Borders, as well as the action thriller Karma Yodha. Their first collaboration, Keerthichakra, earned Major Ravi, a retired Indian Army officer and former NSG commando, the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay.
Pahalgam Op Sindoor is based on the April attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which militants targeted tourists, killing 26 civilians. The incident prompted India’s retaliatory military campaign, Operation Sindoor, launched in May.