First look of IFFK-select Moham (Desire) unveiled

The first look of Moham (Desire), set to premiere in the Malayalam Cinema Today category at the upcoming 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), has been unveiled on social media. The film is directed by Fazil Razak, who made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Thadavu, which had its world premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023.
The poster of Moham features its lead actor, Amrutha Krishnakumar, who has also co-written the film with Fazil, co-actor Ishak Musafir and its cinematographer Mridul S. Vinayak Suthan handles the editing, while the background score is composed by Shamsheed Mariyad. It also stars Thadavu actor Beena R Chandran, Gauthami Gopan, Vineeth Vasudevan, filmmaker Jeo Baby, Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath, Raina Radhakrishnan, Vijaya Sadhan, Benny John, Anu Varghese, Snigdha Maria, Satheesh P Babu and Ani Parakkal. Produced by Razak Ahamed, further details regarding the film's genre and plot remain undisclosed.
Fazil's Thadavu, which also screened in the International Competition category of the 28th IFFK, won both the Rajatha Chakoram for Best Film and the Rajatha Chakoram for Best Director at the festival in 2023. The film later earned Fazil the Best Debut Director award and its lead actor Beena R Chandran the Best Actress award at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards in 2024.