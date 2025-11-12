First look of IFFK-select Moham (Desire) unveiled

Fazil's Thadavu, which also screened in the International Competition category of the 28th IFFK, won both the Rajatha Chakoram for Best Film and the Rajatha Chakoram for Best Director at the festival in 2023. The film later earned Fazil the Best Debut Director award and its lead actor Beena R Chandran the Best Actress award at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards in 2024.