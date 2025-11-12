Khajuraho Dreams gets a release date

The long-delayed Malayalam film Khajuraho Dreams, directed by debutant Manoj Vasudev, is finally set for release on December 5, after missing its original 2023 release plans. The film stars Sharaf U Dheen, Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, and Chandhunadh in key roles. The makers announced the latest update alongside a fresh poster featuring the principal cast.
Scripted by Sethu, Khajuraho Dreams also has Raj Arjun, Johnny Antony, Sohan Seenulal, and Sadiq as part of the cast. Billed as a road trip film, it is described as a light-hearted tale of friendship with social relevance, centred on a group of friends who embark on a spontaneous journey from Kerala to a village in Madhya Pradesh.
On the technical front, Khajuraho Dreams has cinematography by Pradeep Nair, editing by Lijo Paul, and music by Gopi Sundar. The film is produced by M K Nassar under the banner of Goodline Productions.