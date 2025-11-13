Acclaimed Malayalam film Victoria confirms theatrical release date

The Malayalam film Victoria, which premiered at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the Malayalam Cinema Today category, is set to hit theatres on November 28. Headlined by Meenakshi Jayan, the film is written, edited and directed by debutant Sivaranjini J, who received the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film by a Debut Director at last year’s IFFK.
Victoria unfolds over the course of a single day, following the titular protagonist (Meenakshi), a young beautician who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend after clashing with her strict Catholic parents. The film also features State Award-winning actor Sreeshma Chandran, Jolly Chirayath, Steeja Mary, Darsana Vikas, Jeena Rajeev, and Remadevi in prominent roles. Produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation under the state government’s Women Empowerment Grant, it has cinematography by Anand Ravi and music by Abhaydev Praful.
Earlier this year, the film competed in the Asian New Talent section at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, where Meenakshi won the prestigious Golden Goblet Award for Best Actress in the category. Since then, Victoria has been screened at several international film festivals worldwide.