Acclaimed Malayalam film Victoria confirms theatrical release date

Victoria unfolds over the course of a single day, following the titular protagonist (Meenakshi), a young beautician who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend after clashing with her strict Catholic parents. The film also features State Award-winning actor Sreeshma Chandran, Jolly Chirayath, Steeja Mary, Darsana Vikas, Jeena Rajeev, and Remadevi in prominent roles. Produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation under the state government’s Women Empowerment Grant, it has cinematography by Anand Ravi and music by Abhaydev Praful.