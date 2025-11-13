Dileep's new film D 152 begins

Dileep’s upcoming film, tentatively titled D 152, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kottayam on Wednesday, followed by the commencement of shooting in Thodupuzha. The film is directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas. Jagan made his directorial debut with a yet-to-be-released film starring Siju Wilson, which completed production in 2023.
Scripted by Vibin Balachandran, D 152 is described as “a gripping thriller told through a unique narrative style.” The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sooraj E S, and composer Mujeeb Majeed. It is produced by Sandip Senan and Alex E Kurian under the banners Urvasi Theatres and Kaka Stories, respectively, with Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M serving as co-producers. Further details regarding the supporting cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.
Dileep will next appear in debutant Dhananjay Shankar’s Bha Bha Ba, which reportedly features Mohanlal in a significant cameo role. The Ramaleela actor’s forthcoming projects also include an untitled film directed by newcomer Sajeev Sukumaran and written by Shylock co-writer Bibin Mohan.