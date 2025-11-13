Dileep's new film D 152 begins

Scripted by Vibin Balachandran, D 152 is described as “a gripping thriller told through a unique narrative style.” The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sooraj E S, and composer Mujeeb Majeed. It is produced by Sandip Senan and Alex E Kurian under the banners Urvasi Theatres and Kaka Stories, respectively, with Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M serving as co-producers. Further details regarding the supporting cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.