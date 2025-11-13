Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya wraps up filming

Meanwhile, Nivin has multiple projects in different stages of production. In Malayalam, he has Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy’s Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, Garudan-fame Arun Varma's Baby Girl, B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film, Premalu director Girish AD's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Adithyan Chandrasekhar’s Multiverse Manmadhan, Anuraj Manohar’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu, an untitled project by debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan and Abrid Shine’s sequel to Action Hero Biju. The Premam actor is also part of Tamil films Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Benz. Additionally, he will make his web series debut with PR Arun’s Pharma, which is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar.