Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya wraps up filming

The makers of the Nivin Pauly-starrer Sarvam Maya have announced that the film has completed its shoot. Written and directed by Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, the film is described as a musical romantic drama centred on a ghost, blending elements of fantasy and humour.
Sarvam Maya features Preity Mukhundhan and Riya Shibu as the female leads, alongside Aju Varghese, Janardanan, Madhu Warrier, Althaf Salim, and Aattam director Anand Ekarshi in supporting roles. Akhil, who also serves as the editor, has retained his core technical team from Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, including cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, composer Justin Prabhakaran, production designer Rajeevan, and sound designer Anil Radhakrishnan. Produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Fire Fly Films, in association with Akhil Sathyan Films, Sarvam Maya is slated for a Christmas release.
Meanwhile, Nivin has multiple projects in different stages of production. In Malayalam, he has Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy’s Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, Garudan-fame Arun Varma's Baby Girl, B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film, Premalu director Girish AD's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Adithyan Chandrasekhar’s Multiverse Manmadhan, Anuraj Manohar’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu, an untitled project by debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan and Abrid Shine’s sequel to Action Hero Biju. The Premam actor is also part of Tamil films Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Benz. Additionally, he will make his web series debut with PR Arun’s Pharma, which is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar.