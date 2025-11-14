Athi Bheekara Kaamukan Movie Review: A tired love story long past its expiry date

Athi Bheekara Kaamukan revolves around Arjun (Lukman Avaran), a directionless 25-year-old man or rather, a man-child pushed into college by his mother. There, he meets Anu (Drishya Raghunath), whose friendliness he misreads as love. He grows fixated on her, mistaking casual warmth for a future with her and letting that obsession steer his life in increasingly unhealthy ways. Lukman Avaran attempts to bring some shape to Arjun, yet the writing leaves him with a character devoid of real development or responsibility. Scene after scene positions him as someone to be felt sorry for, even when his choices are plainly harmful or thoughtless. A story like this could have held weight if the narrative had been willing to question his behaviour. Instead, it presents his emotional turmoil as fate rather than the result of his own actions.