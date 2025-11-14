Inspection Bungalow Series Review: Misses the horror-comedy memo



When MLA Shaji (Jayan Cherthala) forces SI Vishnu (Shabareesh Varma) and his colleagues to shift their police station to a supposedly haunted bungalow in their locality, the mere thought of entering it sends shivers down their spines. Nobody ever comes out of the bungalow alive, and people in the area believe that there are ghosts in it. However, the bigger ghosts are in the screenplay that refuses to evolve beyond age-old horror cinema tropes. Take, for instance, the use of a spiritual practitioner to exorcise the place of any malevolent spirit. When the character starts chanting mysterious mantras to achieve his goal, it is immediately laughable, coming across as nothing more than blatantly obvious mumbo jumbo. This trope takes you all the way back to the days of Aakasha Ganga and Indriyam, and if anything, it makes the series look lesser in comparison. The screenplay never bothers to explain how the practitioner knows just as much about the mysteries at the bungalow and beyond as the police does. It is an easy and convenient way for the makers to steer the investigation into a preordained path.