MR Rajakrishnan: With Kantara: Chapter 1, the final sound-mixed version was submitted after release

My passion is cinema, and once that passion is lost, I will not be good at my work. As long as it remains, cinema is a complete package, which means you must learn every aspect of it, including direction, to do justice to your craft. So yes, one day I may try it, not to become a director, but only if a subject truly pulls me in. Years ago, I felt that way about Kaaka Muttai. When Manikandan narrated it, I immediately asked if I could produce it. I had no money, but I wanted to make it. The next day he met Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, and they went on to produce it as their first film.