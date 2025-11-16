Keerthy Suresh appointed as UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate to champion children's rights

NEW DELHI: National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India, the UN agency announced today.

Suresh, known for her critically acclaimed roles across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, joins an exclusive group of public figures supporting UNICEF's efforts for vulnerable children, according to a statement from the organisation.

In her new role, the actor will leverage her platform to raise awareness on key issues such as mental health, education, and gender equality areas she has long championed through her film choices and public advocacy.

"UNICEF India is pleased to partner with the esteemed actor Keerthy Suresh. Her profound connection with audiences provides a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children's rights and well-being," said UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey.

"She brings passion and influence to our shared mission of reaching every child, especially the most vulnerable," McCaffrey added.

Expressing her excitement, Suresh said she was honoured to take on the responsibility.

"Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. Nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive," she said.