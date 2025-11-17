First look of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Revolver Rinko out

The makers of Revolver Rinko, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, have unveiled the film’s first-look poster on social media. It is written and directed by Kiran Narayanan, who previously helmed the 2017 film Oru Visheshapetta Biriyani Kissa.
According to the makers, Revolver Rinko centres on a group of children who idolise supernatural characters and aspire to make a film featuring one. As they attempt feats well beyond their abilities, a local boy named Priyesh (Vishnu) enters their lives, setting off the chain of events that drives the narrative. The film was shot across Kozhikode, including the Kundamangalam and Mukkam regions, and is slated for release soon.
The cast of Revolver Rinko also features child actors Sreepath Yan of Malikappuram fame, Dhyan Niranjan, Adhisesh, Visad Krishna and Avani in prominent roles. The supporting ensemble includes Lalu Alex, Vijeesh, Sanju Sivram, Saju Navodaya, Ansha Mohan, Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Anjali Nair and Shiny Sarah, among others. Produced under the Tharaka Productions banner, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Ayoob Khan and music composed by Ranjin Raj.
Vishnu was last seen in VC Abhilash’s A Pan Indian Story, which recently premiered directly on ManoramaMAX following its debut at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.