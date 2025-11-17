First look of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Revolver Rinko out

According to the makers, Revolver Rinko centres on a group of children who idolise supernatural characters and aspire to make a film featuring one. As they attempt feats well beyond their abilities, a local boy named Priyesh (Vishnu) enters their lives, setting off the chain of events that drives the narrative. The film was shot across Kozhikode, including the Kundamangalam and Mukkam regions, and is slated for release soon.