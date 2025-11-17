It's a wrap for Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

The makers of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros announced that the film has completed filming after 115 days of shooting. The update was shared alongside a photograph featuring the lead actors in Georgia. Apart from Kerala, it had a schedule in the UAE as well.
Directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vaazha writer Vipin Das, the second instalment brings back social-media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak, while adding popular creators Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas and Sabir S to the ensemble. Sudheesh, Vijay Babu and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren also feature in the cast. Vaazha II is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. Akhil Lailasuran handles the cinematography, with music by Ankit Menon and editing by Kannan.
The 2024 film Vaazha, directed by Anand Menen, was a coming-of-age drama exploring the relationship between a group of young men and their fathers. Details of the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, and it is yet to be confirmed whether Vaazha’s lead actors will return.