It's a wrap for Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vipin Das, Vaazha II brings back social-media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak
Lead actors of Vaazha II
The makers of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros announced that the film has completed filming after 115 days of shooting. The update was shared alongside a photograph featuring the lead actors in Georgia. Apart from Kerala, it had a schedule in the UAE as well.

Directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vaazha writer Vipin Das, the second instalment brings back social-media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak, while adding popular creators Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas and Sabir S to the ensemble. Sudheesh, Vijay Babu and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren also feature in the cast. Vaazha II is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. Akhil Lailasuran handles the cinematography, with music by Ankit Menon and editing by Kannan.

Vaazha 2 glimpse out: Hashir and team return as school students this time

The 2024 film Vaazha, directed by Anand Menen, was a coming-of-age drama exploring the relationship between a group of young men and their fathers. Details of the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, and it is yet to be confirmed whether Vaazha’s lead actors will return.

Vaazha Movie Review: This shallow exploration of boyhood is fun while it lasts
Vaazha II
Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

