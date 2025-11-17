Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam begins filming

Thudakkam, the debut acting vehicle of Vismaya Mohanlal, commenced filming on Monday. The production follows its formal launch in Kochi a couple of weeks back, where the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph handed over the script to Vismaya’s father and veteran actor Mohanlal, in the presence of the project's producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.
Thudakkam also features Aashish Joe Antony, son of Antony Perumbavoor, as one of the leads, with Mohanlal reportedly playing a cameo. The film's screenplay is jointly written by newcomers Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna, alongside Jude. Its impressive technical crew includes cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, sound designer Vishnu Govind and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.
At the launch event on October 30, Mohanlal described watching his daughter enter the cinema as an emotional moment, remarking that acting had arrived in his own life by accident and that he had always respected his children’s independence. Antony noted his pride in facilitating another milestone for the Mohanlal family, while Suchithra Mohanlal recalled memories of her children’s early home-made film. Jude, who said he was “more nervous than Maya,” described Thudakkam as a small, intimate family story, adding that Vismaya fit the role instinctively.