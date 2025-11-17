Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam begins filming

At the launch event on October 30, Mohanlal described watching his daughter enter the cinema as an emotional moment, remarking that acting had arrived in his own life by accident and that he had always respected his children’s independence. Antony noted his pride in facilitating another milestone for the Mohanlal family, while Suchithra Mohanlal recalled memories of her children’s early home-made film. Jude, who said he was “more nervous than Maya,” described Thudakkam as a small, intimate family story, adding that Vismaya fit the role instinctively.