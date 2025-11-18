Dhyan Sreenivasan's Kalyanamaram goes on floors

Kalyanamaram also features child actor Devananda of Malikappuram fame, Meera Vasudevan, Athira Patel, Prashant Murali, Manoj K U, Noby Marcose, and Manju Vijeesh in key roles. The film is produced by Saji K Elias under the banner of Mariyem Cinemas. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan and music by Ajay Joseph. Filming is currently progressing in Ernakulam, Pala and nearby regions.