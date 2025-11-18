Dhyan Sreenivasan's Kalyanamaram goes on floors

Shooting has commenced for the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Kalyanamaram, which is billed as a family entertainer. The film is scripted and directed by Rajesh Amanakara from a story by Vidya Rajesh, with dialogues penned by Pradeep K Nair.
According to a press note, Rajesh described Kalyanamaram as a uniquely crafted family tale with Dhyan playing a schoolteacher named Sajin. He added that the upcoming film blends humour with a story centred on familial relationships and is designed to offer wholesome entertainment for all audiences. Rajesh previously helmed the 2013 film Entry and codirected Pranav Mohanlal’s 2003-release film Punarajani.
Kalyanamaram also features child actor Devananda of Malikappuram fame, Meera Vasudevan, Athira Patel, Prashant Murali, Manoj K U, Noby Marcose, and Manju Vijeesh in key roles. The film is produced by Saji K Elias under the banner of Mariyem Cinemas. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan and music by Ajay Joseph. Filming is currently progressing in Ernakulam, Pala and nearby regions.