Nikhila Vimal and Shine Tom Chacko to star in a new film

Nikhila Vimal and Shine Tom Chacko are set to star in a new film, jointly produced by Happy Hours Entertainments and A&HS Production House. The project was announced on Tuesday through a casting call on social media seeking child actors to portray the younger versions of Nikhila and Shine. Further details, including its director and writer, are yet to be disclosed.
Happy Hours Entertainments, headed by renowned cinematographers Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid, has previously backed acclaimed projects such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Sudani from Nigeria, Thamaasha, Dear Friend and Sookshmadarshini. A&HS Production House, which co-produced the recently released Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, has earlier bankrolled Hello Mummy and Anchakkallakokkan.
Meanwhile, Nikhila’s upcoming slate includes Pennu Case and Jiyen Krishnakumar’s Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, headlined by Arya.
Shine, on the other hand, will next be seen in Adi Kapyare Kootamani director AJ Varghese's Adinasham Vellappokkam, scheduled for a December release. The actor also has VK Prakash's Bangalore High, alongside Siju Wilson, and Ajay Devaloka's Hussainte Olu as part of his forthcoming lineup.