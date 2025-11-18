Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Adinasham Vellappokkam gets a release window

The makers of Adinasham Vellappokkam have announced that the film will arrive in cinemas in December. The announcement was made through social media, though an exact release date has not yet been specified. The film, headlined by Shine Tom Chacko, is written and directed by AJ Varghese, who has previously helmed Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Uriyadi.
Adinasham Vellappokkam is billed as a comedy entertainer set largely against a college backdrop. The cast also includes Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Ashokan, Johny Antony, Prem Kumar, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Vineeth Mohan, Sanjay Thomas, Sajith Thomas, Arun Prince, Lizabeth Tomy and Raj Kiran Thomas.
The technical crew comprises cinematographer Sooraj S Anand and editor Lijo Paul. The music is composed by Suresh Peters, Electronic Kili and Ramakrishnan Hareesh, with background score by Sreerag Suresh. The film is produced by Manoj Kumar K P under the Surya Bharathy Creations banner, with R Jayachandran, S B Madhu and Thara Athiyadathu serving as executive producers.