Dies Irae actor Arun Ajikumar: The ghost had some unresoveld issue...

I have known Rahul ettan since Bhoothakaalam. We often discussed design and ideas. Once, I asked if there was any character for me, and he said there were only two characters and one house. I said okay. In his next film, he said there were only three characters and one house, it was black and white, and the roles were age-specific. By the third time, he said there was only one house and one character, and we just laughed. I always trusted his vision. He is a brilliant filmmaker, and I love how he uses actors. I wanted to be part of at least one scene in his films, though I had stopped expecting it. While working on Padakkalam, I made him watch my performance. Until then, he had only seen a short film of mine. He told me, ‘You know how to act’. But that was it. Later, when the Dies Irae project began, he said he had written a character with me in mind. I never imagined he would consider me.