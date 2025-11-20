Indrajith Sukumaran's Dheeram gets a release date

Indrajith Sukumaran's upcoming investigative crime thriller Dheeram is set to hit theatres on December 5, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by debutant Jithin T Suresh, the film features Indrajith as a police officer leading a complex case. The film is scripted by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sadanandan, the duo who previously penned titles such as Ore Mukham, Pushpaka Vimanam and Padakkuthira.
Shot across Kozhikode and Kuttikkanam, Dheeram also stars Pani-fame Sagar Surya, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Reba Monica John, Roshan Basheer and Nishanth Sagar. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sougandh Su, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran and music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. It is produced by Remosh MS under the Remo Entertainmentz banner, in association with Haris Amabazhathingal of Malabar Talkies.
Meanwhile, Indrajith's upcoming slate includes an untitled Hindi film directed by Anurag Kashyap, marking his Bollywood debut.