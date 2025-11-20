Indrajith Sukumaran's Dheeram gets a release date

Shot across Kozhikode and Kuttikkanam, Dheeram also stars Pani-fame Sagar Surya, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Reba Monica John, Roshan Basheer and Nishanth Sagar. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sougandh Su, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran and music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. It is produced by Remosh MS under the Remo Entertainmentz banner, in association with Haris Amabazhathingal of Malabar Talkies.