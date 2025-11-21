Composer-lyricist Basil C J: We wanted Ithiri Neram’s music to reflect nostalgia

Choosing the singers was almost like casting characters. He wanted voices that could elevate the composition. Some, like Sithara Krishnakumar, were familiar collaborators. "I have been fortunate to collaborate with Sithara on a few beautiful tracks before. She is truly an ultra-professional. She can sing any song with such ease that you never have to worry about how she will interpret it. She simply understands it, almost as an unconscious process." Others helped shape the emotional tonality of the album, turning compositions into lived experiences. In the background score, silence was treated with reverence. "If the audience does not listen to the conversations, the film simply will not work. The words carry the essence, so the music had to support, not overshadow, the dialogue."