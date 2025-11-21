Mammootty's Kalamkaval release postponed

Confirming ongoing speculation, the makers of the Mammootty-Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval announced on Thursday that the film’s release, previously scheduled for November 27, has been postponed. The latest update was shared via Mammootty Kampany’s social media handles, though no new release date has been specified.
The post, released with a fresh promotional poster, was captioned, “Delayed, NOT Diminished. We hear you... The wait is noted. The Venom Beneath Will Arrive Soon !! #Kalamkaval Release Postponed, New Release Date will be Announced Soon !!”
Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who earlier penned the story for Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, Kalamkaval reportedly features Mammootty in a morally ambiguous role opposite Vinayakan’s cop character. Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath also appears in a key supporting role. The screenplay is jointly written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar.
The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Faisal Ali, editor Praveen Prabhakar, music director Mujeeb Majeed, and production designer Shajie Naduvil. The film, backed by Mammootty Kampany and distributed in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, was recently certified U/A 16+. A revised release date is expected to be announced soon.