It's a wrap for Joju George and Shaji Kailas' Varavu

Joju George's Varavu, the action-packed survival thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, has completed filming. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the veteran filmmaker, and carries the tagline "Game of Survival." Written by AK Sajan, it is set in the high ranges and follows the story of Polachan, also known as Poly, a wealthy planter who returns to his native land to confront old rivalries and settle unfinished business.