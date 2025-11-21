It's a wrap for Joju George and Shaji Kailas' Varavu

Joju George's Varavu, the action-packed survival thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, has completed filming. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the veteran filmmaker, and carries the tagline "Game of Survival." Written by AK Sajan, it is set in the high ranges and follows the story of Polachan, also known as Poly, a wealthy planter who returns to his native land to confront old rivalries and settle unfinished business.
The ensemble cast of Varavu also includes Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Sukanya, Baburaj, Vincy Aloshious, Saniya Iyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kurian, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala and Radhika Radhakrishnan. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by S Saravanan, editing by Shameer Muhammed, music by Sam C S and art direction by Sabu Ram. The action sequences are choreographed by Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabhu, Stunt Silva, Kanal Kannan and Jackie Johnson.
Varavu is produced by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions, with Jomy Joseph as co-producer. Filming took place across Munnar, Marayoor, Theni and Kottayam.