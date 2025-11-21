Eko Movie Review: A forest tale that fails to resonate

The problem with the film lies not in the story but rather in the very mechanics of its telling. While it fascinates you for a while, the longer it runs, the harder it becomes to stay invested in the mysterious plot. This is because the makers digress too much from the central issue. Why is everyone going after Kuriachan? We know enough to piece together an answer eventually, but not enough to discover it organically and satisfyingly as part of the journey that the film takes us through. Likewise, why is it important to show us just how the Naxals execute their plans to get to Kuriachan when we know very little about their relationship with him? A character’s visit to his ageing mother's house to discuss a property issue has little significance with the larger plot, just like the pointless build-up the makers give for a particular dog at the start of the film. Further, what is the relationship between the missing man and his spouse like? We know, but do we know well enough? These are issues that stem from the creators’ indulgence in their storytelling style, something which we often classify as slow burn. They give us the impression of a story that meanders as much as the forest with its hidden trails and detours.