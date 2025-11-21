Vilaayath Budha Movie Review: A hollow adaptation that sees the tree but misses the roots

When a gripping novel meets an uneven adaptation, the result can feel painfully underwhelming. Vilaayath Budha, based on GR Indugopan’s eponymous work and co-written for the screen by the author and Rajesh Pinnadan, had every reason to be both intense and powerful. Instead, the film becomes a languid and directionless experience, lacking urgency, emotional weight, and narrative cohesion. It is particularly disappointing when we remember how brilliantly Jothish Shankar adapted Indugopan’s Nalanchu Cheruppakkar earlier this year into Ponman, proving how cinematic his writing can be when handled with imagination and clarity.