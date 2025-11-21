Mammootty's 'Kalamkaval' release postponed

Confirming ongoing speculation, the makers of the Mammootty-Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval announced on Thursday that the film’s release, previously scheduled for November 27, has been postponed. The latest update was shared via Mammootty Kampany’s social media handles, though no new release date has been specified.

The post, released with a fresh promotional poster, was captioned, “Delayed, NOT Diminished. We hear you... The wait is noted. The Venom Beneath Will Arrive Soon !! #Kalamkaval Release Postponed, New Release Date will be Announced Soon !!”