Nivin Pauly-Akhil Sathyan film 'Sarvam Maya' confirms release date

The other day, Nivin Pauly dropped a new poster from his upcoming film Sarvam Maya and confirmed December 25 as its release date. The film's makers had earlier revealed that it would hit theatres in the Christmas season this year, but they only confirmed the specific release date yesterday. The film marks the first collaboration between actor Nivin and director Akhil Sathyan, known for helming Fahadh Faasil and Anjana Jayaprakash's 2023 film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. The new poster features a calm and composed Nivin Pauly character holding an oil lamp, alongside a fearful Aju Varghese with a bell in his hand and an anxious-looking Janardhanan character. "Fun is about to get spooky!" wrote the makers as the caption for the post.

Reportedly, Sarvam Maya is billed as a musical romantic drama that offers a blend of humour and fantasy elements. It stars Preity Mukhundhan in the female lead. The cast also includes Althaf Salim and Riya Shibu, the influencer known for backing Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, starring Vikram and Dushara Vijayan.

The film's technical team includes composer Justin Prabhakaran, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, and Akhil himself as the editor. Rajeev Menon and Ajayya Kumar are producing the film through their banner Firefly Films.