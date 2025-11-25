Abrid Shine's next titled Spa

On Monday, the makers of Abrid Shine’s upcoming project announced through social media that the film has been titled Spa. Written and directed by Abrid, it carries the tagline, “Secrets are secrets for some reason.”
Spa features an extensive ensemble cast, including Shruthy Menon, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Das, Poojitha Menon, Rima Dutta, Sreelakshmi Bhatt, Sidharth Bharathan, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, Prasanth Alexander, Vijay Menon, Dinesh Prabhakar, Major Ravi, Ashwin K Kumar, Srikanth Murali, Kichus Tellus, Joji K John, Samad Sulaiman, Sajimon Parayil, Abee, Feby and Mask Man. Produced by Sparayil and Sanchoo J, the film has cinematography by Swaroop Philip, editing by Manoj and music by Ishaan Chhabra.
While further details about Spa’s plot and genre remain undisclosed, the title poster states that the film is set to hit cinemas worldwide soon, indicating that filming has been completed and the project is currently in post-production.
Abrid Shine, best known for films such as 1983 and Action Hero Biju, last directed the 2022 film Mahaveeryar, headlined by Nivin Pauly. The Poomaram filmmaker is also co-writing and presenting the Honey Rose-starrer Rachel, which is scheduled for release on December 6.