Aavesham-fame Hipster to star in Kattalan

Kollam-native Pranav Raj was a successful professional gamer under the name Hipster before transitioning to a career in acting
Aavesham-fame Hipster (L), Poster of Kattalan (R)
Popular gaming streamer-turned-actor Hipster, best known for his role in last year's Aavesham, has joined the cast of Kattalan. Kollam-native Pranav Raj was a successful professional gamer under the name Hipster before transitioning to a career in acting. His YouTube channel, Hipster Gaming, has a significant following and is known for his engaging live streams.

Meanwhile, Kattalan, headlined by Antony Varghese Pepe, is shaping up as a high-octane actioner. Written and directed by debutant Paul George, the film is set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. Unni R pens dialogues for the film, produced by Marco-fame Shareef Muhammed.

Antony Varghese injured during action sequence with elephant at Kattalan shoot

Kattalan's star cast also includes Telugu actor Sunil, Marco-fame Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, rapper Baby Jean, singer Hanan Shaah, Kill-fame Parth Tiwari, and Lokah-fame Shibin S Raghav, among others. The film has music by Kantara-fame B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Renadive, and editing by Shameer Muhammed. After wrapping up the first schedule in Thailand, the team is currently filming in Kerala.

Antony Varghese Pepe looks all fiery in Kattalan first look
Kattalan
Hipster

