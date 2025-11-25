Aavesham-fame Hipster to star in Kattalan

Popular gaming streamer-turned-actor Hipster, best known for his role in last year's Aavesham, has joined the cast of Kattalan. Kollam-native Pranav Raj was a successful professional gamer under the name Hipster before transitioning to a career in acting. His YouTube channel, Hipster Gaming, has a significant following and is known for his engaging live streams.
Meanwhile, Kattalan, headlined by Antony Varghese Pepe, is shaping up as a high-octane actioner. Written and directed by debutant Paul George, the film is set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. Unni R pens dialogues for the film, produced by Marco-fame Shareef Muhammed.
Kattalan's star cast also includes Telugu actor Sunil, Marco-fame Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, rapper Baby Jean, singer Hanan Shaah, Kill-fame Parth Tiwari, and Lokah-fame Shibin S Raghav, among others. The film has music by Kantara-fame B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Renadive, and editing by Shameer Muhammed. After wrapping up the first schedule in Thailand, the team is currently filming in Kerala.