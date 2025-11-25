Vinay Forrt joins Bharathanatyam sequel, Mohiniyattam

Mohiniyattam is directed by Krishnadas Murali, who debuted with Bharathanatyam. He is co-writing the sequel with Vishnu R Pradeep. In an earlier conversation with us, the director had confirmed that the new film's story will continue from where Bharathanatyam ended, with the principal cast, including lead actor Saiju Kurup, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Jinil Rex, and Jivin Rex reprising their roles. Rapper Baby Jean, who played a key role in Alappuzha Gymkhana, is also part of the upcoming film.