Vinay Forrt joins Bharathanatyam sequel, Mohiniyattam
Vinay Forrt has started shooting for Mohiniyattam, the sequel to the 2024 family comedy Bharathanatyam. Announcing his addition to the cast, the makers recently released a video from the sets, in which he is seen in a police uniform. The actor was last seen in The Pet Detective, which also featured him in a cop's role.
Mohiniyattam is directed by Krishnadas Murali, who debuted with Bharathanatyam. He is co-writing the sequel with Vishnu R Pradeep. In an earlier conversation with us, the director had confirmed that the new film's story will continue from where Bharathanatyam ended, with the principal cast, including lead actor Saiju Kurup, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Jinil Rex, and Jivin Rex reprising their roles. Rapper Baby Jean, who played a key role in Alappuzha Gymkhana, is also part of the upcoming film.
While Bharathanatyam told the story of a traditional middle-class family whose carefully crafted image begins to crumble under the weight of hidden secrets, the makers explore a different genre with Mohiniyattam, possibly a crime comedy, as suggested by the earlier-released motion poster. After Bharathanatyam's lukewarm box office response, director Krishnadas had also spoken about his plans to make the sequel as a "much more eventful film to offer a proper theatrical experience."
Just like Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattam is also produced by Lini Mariam David of Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Anupama B Nambiar of Saiju Kurup Entertainments.