Mammootty's Kalamkaval gets new release date

The makers of the Mammootty-Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval announced on Tuesday that the film's release has been postponed from November 27 to December 5.
Kalamkaval marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who previously wrote the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. It reportedly stars Mammootty as a morally complex character opposite Vinayakan, who plays a police officer.
The cast also includes Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in a key supporting role. The screenplay is jointly written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Faisal Ali, editor Praveen Prabhakar, music director Mujeeb Majeed, and production designer Shajie Naduvil.
Kalamkaval, which was recently certified U/A 16+, is produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed in Kerala by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.