Adarsh Gourav joins forces with Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy for Gangster on the Run

An Amazon synopsis of the book reads: “He ran from a life of drugs and bullets. Now, he runs to shatter records. Rahul Jadhav took the name 'Bhiku' after a character from the 1998 cult classic Satya - a gangster who was everything Rahul once wanted to be. Capturing his don's attention as a tech-literate criminal, running his extortion ring over Skype, Rahul found himself shouting threats down the barrel of his gun and became one of the most wanted gangsters of his time. After his arrest in 2007, the extortionist and hitman was left a shadow of his former self, ravaged by alcoholism and drug abuse - which twisted his mind into a near schizophrenic state. That was only part of his journey. Today, the gunrunner is an ultra-marathoner who has covered nearly 10,000 kilometres - including a 2019 run from Gateway of India to India Gate - and aims to shatter the national stadium run record.”