Anshuman Jha to star in Devashish Makhija’s crime-noir thriller: Report

Actor-producer Anshuman Jha, who recently also helmed Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, will be teaming up with Ajji (2017) and Joram (2023) director Devashish Makhija for a crime-noir thriller. This will be their first collaboration.
As per a report in Variety, the yet-to-be-titled project is being described as a “high-tension genre piece.”
“I hope for this film to be the one I will be remembered by when I die,” Devashish told Variety. “I’ve been following Anshuman Jha’s journey for years. There is a stillness and an intensity in him that is rare and feels right for this film we will make together. The character demands restraint, chaos, fragility and power, and I believe Anshuman can bring all of that, sometimes all at once.”
Anshuman added, “Devashish is one of the most fearless and original storytellers we have. His cinema is not just watched — it is experienced. To collaborate with him is both a privilege and a challenge – one I’ve been craving for. This script shook me, and that’s always the sign to say yes.”
The production is structured as an Indo-German-French co-production, with India’s First Ray Films serving as the Indian production company. Devashish and Anshuma were recently at the WAVES Film Bazaar, the market component of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa finalizing structural details for the film.