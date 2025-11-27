AJ Varghese: Those who liked Adi Kapyare... will enjoy Adinasham Vellappokkam

Adinasham Vellappokkam brings together a rich mix of actors from different generations, a choice Varghese believes adds both texture and spontaneity to the narrative. He is especially keen about Shine’s performance, speaking of it with unreserved admiration. “He is an artist who can do anything. He was our first choice from the moment we finished writing,” he says, noting how the character’s unique blend of seriousness and humour sits perfectly within Shine’s versatile range. “Working with senior actors was another highlight,” he adds, reflecting fondly on the experience of directing people he grew up watching. He recalls how seasoned performers like Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai and Ashokan were not only remarkably in tune with contemporary comedic rhythm but also brought a certain finesse and experience that elevated every scene. "Their easy rapport with the younger actors greatly enriched the film’s energy."