AJ Varghese: Those who liked Adi Kapyare... will enjoy Adinasham Vellappokkam

Filmmaker AJ Varghese is preparing for the release of his third film, Adinasham Vellappokkam, which is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5. Headlined by Shine Tom Chacko, the film brings together a vibrant mix of seasoned performers and newcomers, signalling a return to the kind of slapstick-horror comedy that made his 2015 debut Adi Kapyare Kootamani a crowd favourite. Varghese describes Adinasham Vellappokkam as a film that remains faithful to his comedic roots while being bigger in scope. “It is a comedy thriller, offering pure fun and slapstick humour. It is very much in the style of Adi Kapyare Kootamani, an out-and-out entertainer,” he says. Unlike his debut, which mostly stayed within hostel walls, this film expands to campus life, township settings, forests, and even features a playful elephant named Padayappa.
Although it carries the spirit of Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Varghese clarifies that the film avoids horror influences. The humour, he says, is sharper and more situational. “There is no horror element in Adinasham Vellappokkam. The comedy is more like Adi Kapyare Kootamani, or possibly even better,” he notes. Like the first film, it revolves around a group of four boys, but with a wider world and a more varied mix of characters.
The story is set in an engineering college on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and filmed in Kuttikkanam. The setting, he explains, adds both authenticity and visual charm as the narrative moves through college life, a local township, and the adjoining forest where cultures and eccentric personalities collide. The idea began from conversations with his friend Achyuth Vinayak, director of Trishanku. “Achyuth sparked the initial idea. We planned to write the screenplay together, but he became busy, so I wrote it myself, drawing from team discussions,” he says.
For Varghese, a film’s title is its first storyteller, shaping the tone, rhythm, and identity. He believes it should mirror the film’s essence, carry cultural flavour, and be instantly appealing. “When I title a film, I have to combine it with the nature of the film, but it must also be catchy,” he says. He chose 'Adinasham Vellappokkam' because it encapsulates the local spirit and humorous disorder of the narrative. “It is a phrase that implies complete chaos, something we say when things get out of hand.” He often turns to classic Priyadarshan comedies for inspiration, where titles were delightfully playful, musical and memorable. “Those titles like Mazha Peyyunnu Madhalam Kottunnu, Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, Oduruthammava Aalariyam, etc, were not directly related to the respective stories, yet they were perfectly apt,” he adds.
Ahead of the release, the makers of Adinasham Vellappokkam launched a one-minute campaign initiative titled Say No to Drugs, inviting entrants to create and submit their own short films promoting drug awareness. The campaign, Varghese explains, is tied to the film’s thematic undercurrent and reflects the realities of campus life. “We address the issue of drug use among college students, but we are not glorifying or romanticising it. In fact, we do not even show anyone actually using drugs in the film.”
Adinasham Vellappokkam brings together a rich mix of actors from different generations, a choice Varghese believes adds both texture and spontaneity to the narrative. He is especially keen about Shine’s performance, speaking of it with unreserved admiration. “He is an artist who can do anything. He was our first choice from the moment we finished writing,” he says, noting how the character’s unique blend of seriousness and humour sits perfectly within Shine’s versatile range. “Working with senior actors was another highlight,” he adds, reflecting fondly on the experience of directing people he grew up watching. He recalls how seasoned performers like Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai and Ashokan were not only remarkably in tune with contemporary comedic rhythm but also brought a certain finesse and experience that elevated every scene. "Their easy rapport with the younger actors greatly enriched the film’s energy."
While there are multiple composers on board for the film, the biggest excitement centers on the return of Suresh Peters. A long-time admirer of Suresh’s iconic Malayalam hits, Varghese travelled to Bengaluru to invite him personally. Suresh could not take on the full soundtrack but contributed two songs. “He created two wonderful songs for this film. I would say it marks a comeback.”
Reflecting on his journey so far, Varghese says that filmmaking remains a process of learning and unlearning. He admits he knew little when he debuted at 26, but confidence came from experience and instinct. As Adinasham Vellappokkam nears release, he simply hopes audiences rediscover joy. “You can sit back, relax, and enjoy this film. People are longing for good comedy entertainment, and I promise it will deliver. I truly believe that everyone who likes Adi Kapyare Kootamani will enjoy this film too, and it is suitable for all ages.”