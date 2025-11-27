Honey Rose's Rachel release postponed

The release of Honey Rose-starrer Rachel has been postponed from its earlier announced date, December 6. The film will instead hit screens on December 12.
Directed by debutante Anandhini Bala, Rachel is billed as a gritty, action-packed revenge tale. Filmmaker Abrid Shine has penned the screenplay based on a story by Rahul Manappattu.
Along with Honey, the film also stars Baburaj in a prominent role. Others in the cast include Chandu Salimkumar, Appan-fame Radhika Radhakrishnan, Roshan Basheer, Vanditha Manoharan, Pauly Valsan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Vineeth Thattil David, and Joji K John.
Ishaan Chhabra is composing music for Rachel with lyrics by BK Harinarayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Rahul Manappattu. The technical crew for the film also includes Swaroop Philip as cinematographer, Manoj as editor, and Sujith Raghav as production designer. Manju Badusha, Shahul Hameed, and Rajan Chirayil are producing the film, with Hannan Maramuttam and Arun Jeeva serving as co-producers.
Rachel marks Honey's return to acting after a while. She was last seen in Malayalam in Shanker Ramakrishnan's 2023 film Rani: The Real Story, which also starred Urvashi and Bhavana in cameo roles.