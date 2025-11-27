Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Pongala gets new release date

In a rare development, the makers of Sreenath Bhasi's upcoming film Pongala have decided to release the film on November 30, a Sunday—a marked shift from the norm of releasing films on either Thursdays or Fridays. It is worth noting that Pongala’s release has already been delayed multiple times.
Written and directed by AB Binil, who debuted with the 2022 film Vamanan, Pongala is described as an action-packed entertainer inspired by real incidents from the early 2000s in the Vypin-Munambam coastal belt near Kochi. It marks Sreenath’s first full-fledged action role.
The cast also includes Baburaj, Sampath Ram, Kichu Tellus, Sudheer Karamana, Alencier, Sminu Sijo, Murugan Martin, Sohan Seenulal, and child actor Sreerang Shine. The film has cinematography by Jackson Johnson, editing by Ajas Pukkadan, and music by Ranjin Raj. It is produced by Deepu Bose and Anil Pillai under the Global Pictures Entertainment banner, with Dona Thomas as co-producer.
Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi's other long-delayed film Khajuraho Dreams is set to hit screens on December 5. Directed by Manoj Vasudev, it is a road movie also starring Sharaf U Dheen, Arjun Ashokan, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, and Chandhunadh.
Sreenath’s upcoming projects also include Udumbanchola Vision, G1, and Karakkam.