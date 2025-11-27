Mohanlal-Mammootty film Patriot final schedule begins

The final schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's multistarrer film Patriot has begun. This upcoming spy thriller brings together Malayalam's biggest superstars Mohanlal and Mammotty after a long gap.
Patriot went on floors in Sri Lanka in November 2024. Although shooting was expected to wrap up much earlier, Mammootty's hiatus due to personal reasons forced a change in plans. The veteran returned to action in October this year and has since wrapped up schedules in Hyderabad and the UK. Apart from that, the team also shot in New Delhi, Kashmir, and Kochi.
Besides the Big Ms, Patriot's star-studded cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran and Zarin Shihab. The film is shot by Manush Nandan, with music by Sushin Shyam, and editing handled by director Mahesh and Rahul Radhakrishnan.
Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar produce the film, with C R Saleem and Subhash Manuel serving as the co-producers. While filming is expected to run till mid-December, the makers are planning for a grand Vishu 2026 release.