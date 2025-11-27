Rajisha Vijayan confirmed to star in Mammootty's Kalamkaval

With just days left for the release of Mammootty's Kalamkaval, its makers unveiled a new poster featuring Rajisha Vijayan, confirming her role in the film. This is the first official announcement regarding her role in Kalamkaval.
Scheduled to hit screens on December 5, Kalamkaval is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who previously wrote the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. Along with Mammootty, the upcoming film also stars Vinayakan in a major role as a police officer. The cast also includes Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in a key supporting role.
Kalamkaval is co-written by director Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Faisal Ali, editor Praveen Prabhakar, music director Mujeeb Majeed, and production designer Shajie Naduvil. The film, which was recently certified U/A 16+, is produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed in Kerala by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.
Kalamkaval marks Rajisha's return to Malayalam after a while. Her last appearance was in the 2023-released Amala, in a cameo role. Her last full-fledged role in Malayalam also came in the same year in Madhura Manohara Moham.
Rajisha's last release was Mari Selvaraj's Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, in which she starred alongside Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran. She is also part of Karthi's Sardar 2, where she is expected to reprise her role from the first part.