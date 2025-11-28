Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game first look exudes gangster flick vibes

The first look of Dulquer Salmaan's new Malayalam film I'm Game was unveiled on Friday. The poster features Dulquer in a suited look, holding a blood-spattered gun. He is surrounded by armed men and women, all foreigners, pointing guns at him. The whole setting exudes vibes of an action-heavy gangster film.
I'm Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who debuted with RDX. The film marks Dulquer's comeback to Malayalam after the 2023 release of King of Kotha. Since then, the actor has been focusing on other language films, with the Tamil period film Kaantha being his latest release. He also has two Telugu films lined up.
I'm Game's story is by Nahas, while Bilal Moidu, Ismail Aboobacker and Sajeer Baba have co-written the screenplay. Dialogues are penned by Shahabas Rasheed and Aadarsh Sukumaran. Cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko, production designer Ajayan Chalissery, and action choreographers Anbariv form the technical crew.
Antony Varghese Pepe is playing a prominent role alongside Dulquer in I'm Game. It also marks the Malayalam acting debut of Tamil filmmaker Mysskin. Tamil actor Kathir and Samyuktha Viswanathan are also part of the main cast.
Produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the film is planned to hit screens in April 2026, with release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.