Dushara Vijayan joins Antony Varghese Pepe in Kattalan

Antony Varghese Pepe's upcoming actioner Kattalan has a new cast addition in Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan. It marks the Malayalam debut of the actor, best known for her roles in Sarpatta Parambarai, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Raayan, and Vettaiyan.
Kattalan is directed by debutant Paul George, with Marco-fame Shareef Muhammed's Cubes Entertainments producing it. The film's screenplay is written by director Paul, Joby Varghese, and Jero Jacob. Unni R, popular for scripting films like Charlie and Leela, pens the dialogues.
Kattalan's star cast includes Telugu actor Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, rapper Baby Jean, Aavesham-fame Hipster, singer Hanan Shaah, Kill-fame Parth Tiwari, and Lokah-fame Shibin S Raghav, among others. The film has music by Kantara-fame B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Renadive, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.
Dushara is also part of the upcoming Tamil film Magudam, headlined by Vishal. The latter also recently took over its direction after creative differences with its original maker, Ravi Arasu.