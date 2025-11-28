It's a wrap for Naslen's Mollywood Times

Filming of Naslen's upcoming film Mollywood Times has been wrapped up after being on the floors for 80 days. It is directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who made his directorial debut in 2022 with Mukundan Unni Associates.
Mollywood Times, produced by Ashiq Usman, also stars Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen in major roles. It is scripted by Ramu Sunil, who earlier co-wrote Rekhachithram.
Although the makers are yet to reveal any details about the genre of plot, the tagline 'A Hate Letter to Cinema' suggests it is set against the backdrop of the film industry. Hridayam-fame Viswajith Odukkathil wields camera for the film, with music by Jakes Bejoy.
Naslen, last seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, is also part of Asif Ali's Tiki Taka and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming biggie Torpedo, also starring Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi.