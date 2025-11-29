Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan film Dies Irae OTT release date out

Dies Irae, Rahul's fourth horror film on the trot after Red Rain, Bhoothakaalam, and Bramayugam, is about an affluent youngster tormented by supernatural powers at his luxurious mansion. Along with Pranav, the film also starred Jibin Gopinath in an important role. Others in the cast include Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, Sushmita Bhat, Manohari Joy, and Swathi Das Prabhu.