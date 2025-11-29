Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan film Dies Irae OTT release date out

Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller Dies Irae will start streaming on JioHotstar on December 5, announced the platform on Friday. The film directed by Rahul Sadasivan was released in theatres on October 31 and had a good run at the box office, grossing over ₹75 crore worldwide.
Dies Irae, Rahul's fourth horror film on the trot after Red Rain, Bhoothakaalam, and Bramayugam, is about an affluent youngster tormented by supernatural powers at his luxurious mansion. Along with Pranav, the film also starred Jibin Gopinath in an important role. Others in the cast include Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, Sushmita Bhat, Manohari Joy, and Swathi Das Prabhu.
Upon its theatrical release, Dies Irae was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, with critics appreciating its excellent technical quality and effective performances. The film's technical team comprised Rahul's frequent collaborators—cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, editor Shafique Mohammed Ali, composer Christo Xavier, and production designer Jothish Shankar.
Dies Irae is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, marking their second collaboration with Rahul after the success of Bramayugam.