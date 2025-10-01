Prithviraj Sukumaran's Santhosh Trophy goes on floors

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Santhosh Trophy, the upcoming film written and directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das, was officially launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Edavattom, Kottayam.
Alongside the makers, the event was also attended by the 60 newcomers who are going to make their acting debut. Following the function, the team commenced shooting in Edavattom. It marks Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Vipin after the 2024 superhit Guruvayoorambala Nadayil.
Santhosh Trophy, billed as a family drama, will see Prithviraj joining the sets in the next schedule. Planned as a 120-day shoot, the film will be shot extensively in Thiruvalla and Edavattom. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Aravind Puthussery, editing by John Kutty, and music by Ankit Menon.
Santhosh Trophy is produced by Listin Stephen for Magic Frames in association with Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj will next be seen in debutant Jayan Nambiar's Vilaayath Budha. His upcoming films also include Nissam Basheer's i, Nobody, Vysakh's Khalifa, and newcomer S Mahesh's Kaaliyan.