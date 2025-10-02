Pranav Mohanlal faces haunting curse in Rahul Sadasivan’s 'Dies Irae' trailer

A while ago, the makers of Dies Irae, Night Shift Studios, dropped the trailer for the film, directed by Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan and starring Pranav Mohanlal. Coming not long after the film’s teaser, the trailer further suggests that a supernatural entity is haunting Pranav’s character in the film. “Based on some true events,” says the makers in the trailer. On the other hand, the trailer shows Pranav’s character making weird faces and looking in fear at different parts of his isolated house. At one point, something grabs him by the collar and drags him away. Later, he tells another character, “Would anyone believe me if I say all of these?”

There is also a suggestion by the others in the film that a familial curse is following Pranav’s character. The film stars Manohari Joy and Jibin Gopinath, among others. Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth are producing the film under the banners Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Dies Irae also brings the core technical team of Bramayugam back together with Rahul. The team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, production designer Jothish Shankar, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, and composer Christo Xavier.

Dies Irae is a Latin term that means “Day of Wrath”, which originates from a hymn associated with judgment and mortality. The film is slated for an October 31 release, coinciding with Halloween.