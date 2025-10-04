Dulquer Salmaan to distribute Feminichi Fathima in Kerala, gets a release date

Feminichi Fathima, which swept the awards at last year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), will be released in theatres on October 10. Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is handling the distribution in Kerala.
Written, edited, and directed by debutant Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima is a comedy centred on a housewife whose attempt to replace an old mattress becomes a quiet but powerful act of defiance against her controlling husband.
Shamla Hamza plays the titular role of Fathima, with Kumar Sunil, Viji Viswanath, Pushpa, Praseedha, and Raji Menon in supporting parts. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Prince Fransis and background score by Shiyad Kabeer. It is produced by Sudheesh Scaria and Sarkeet director Thamar KV.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Feminichi Fathima stands out not just for its message but for how it delivers it, leaving you with a smile and the lingering thought that sometimes, the simplest victories are the most profound. In a world where women like Fathima are often expected to fade into the background, this film celebrates the quiet strength and resilience of the everyday woman. It is a reminder that change begins with the ordinary—a new mattress, an assertive decision and a refusal to conform. It also stands as a testament to the power of satire in sparking conversation, offering both humour and thoughtfulness in equal measure."
Upon its premiere at the 29th IFFK, Feminichi Fathima was widely praised for its sharp satire on patriarchy, where a mattress becomes the symbol of a homemaker’s bid for freedom. At the festival, the film won five major honours: the Jury Prize, the Audience Poll Award, the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award for Best Film in the International Competition, a Special Mention in the Federation of Film Societies of India’s K R Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director, and the NETPAC Award for Best Malayalam Film. It also won the Best Film at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Awards.