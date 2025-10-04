Dulquer Salmaan to distribute Feminichi Fathima in Kerala, gets a release date

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Feminichi Fathima stands out not just for its message but for how it delivers it, leaving you with a smile and the lingering thought that sometimes, the simplest victories are the most profound. In a world where women like Fathima are often expected to fade into the background, this film celebrates the quiet strength and resilience of the everyday woman. It is a reminder that change begins with the ordinary—a new mattress, an assertive decision and a refusal to conform. It also stands as a testament to the power of satire in sparking conversation, offering both humour and thoughtfulness in equal measure."