It's a wrap for Dhyan Sreenivasan-Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Bheeshmar

The shooting of Bheeshmar, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, has been completed after 42 days. Director East Coast Vijayan announced the wrap through his social media handle on Friday, sharing a carousel of photos from the pack-up party and filming locations with the cast and crew. He captioned it, “42 days, endless memories! A few glimpses from the Bheeshmar pack-up party and shooting location.”