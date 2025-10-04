It's a wrap for Dhyan Sreenivasan-Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Bheeshmar

The shooting of Bheeshmar, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, has been completed after 42 days. Director East Coast Vijayan announced the wrap through his social media handle on Friday, sharing a carousel of photos from the pack-up party and filming locations with the cast and crew. He captioned it, “42 days, endless memories! A few glimpses from the Bheeshmar pack-up party and shooting location.”
Produced by East Coast Communications Pvt Ltd, the film is described as a fun and romantic family entertainer. It features Divya Pillai and two newcomers as the female leads, alongside an ensemble cast including Unni Lalu, Indrans, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna, Jibin Gopinath, Akhil Kavalayoor, Vineeth Thattil, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Manikandan Achari, Abu Salim, Binu Thrikkakara, Jayan Cherthala, Sohan Seenulal, Marthandan, and Ammayraa.
Bheeshmar, scripted by Ansaj Gopi, has cinematography by Ratheesh Ram, editing by Johnkutty, and music composed by Ranjin Raj and KA Latheef. The film marks Vishnu’s second collaboration with Vijayan after the 2023 film Kallanum Bhagavathiyum.